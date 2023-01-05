Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

As we start a new year with new restrictions being rolled out for those travelling out of China due to rising Covid cases and commuters in the UK being brought to a standstill because of ongoing strikes, we ask what does the year ahead hold for travel?

Join our travel editor Helen Coffey in conversation with our travel correspondent Simon Calder during the latest in our virtual event series being held on January 17.

Helen and Simon will discuss what these latest Covid measures are likely to mean for international travel throughout the year as well as tips for those wishing to travel safely while restrictions are imposed.

The expert pair will also assess what the ongoing strikes in the UK mean for the rest of 2023 and if there is a likely resolution between the unions and government in sight.

And what about the snow shortage in Europe this ski season? Simon and Helen will look at how to still enjoy a skiing holiday this year as well as other tips on how to travel cost efficiently over coming months as the cost of living crisis worsens.

The pair will also leave plenty of time to answer questions from those joining the event, so don’t forget to submit yours when you sign up for free.

