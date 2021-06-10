As the travel industry picks up the pieces of last Thursday’s disappointing “green list” update, there are positive signs for the restart of US-UK travel.

Transatlantic travel has been off the agenda since March 2020, but a new taskforce that’s been set up could soon link two of the most important air markets again.

Elsewhere, holidaymakers are reeling after having to scramble home from Portugal earlier this week before the “amber list” deadline.

And the resumption of cruising has been hit by the sudden cancellation of a visit to Greenock by the giant MSC Virtuosa by order of the Scottish government.

Is it all bad news? KLM boss Pieter Elbers doesn’t think so: he thinks aviation will bounce back “for sure”.

Today at 4pm I'll be on hand to answer your travel questions about everything to do with travel this year.

Then join us live on this page at 4pm as I tackle as many questions as I can.