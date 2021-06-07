Holidaymakers are facing a scramble back from Portugal after it was placed on the UK’s “amber list” last Thursday.

The move dealt a hammer blow to the industry, as the only mainstream holiday destination for British visitors lost its quarantine-free status.

Holidaymakers from the Atlantic nation will be required to quarantine for 10 days at home if they return after 4am on 8 June; while countless others have their holiday plans cancelled. The only European summer sun destination on the “green list” is tiny Gibraltar.

It set back hopes that the international travel industry, which tentatively restarted just three weeks ago, would be able to offer an expanded range of quarantine-free summer holidays this year.

Julia Lo Bue-Said, chief executive of Advantage Travel Partnership, said: “We are dealing with a government who seems to have forgotten its travel industry exists.”

What are the travel industry’s thoughts about the whole debacle?

