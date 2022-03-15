It’s almost here - after nearly two years of ever-changing travel restrictions in response to the pandemic, the UK is finally dropping all Covid-related travel rules.

The transport secretary announced the move on 14 March, confirming that testing and lengthy passenger locator forms would be scrapped by the end of the week.

Grant Shapps tweeted: “All remaining Covid travel measures, including the passenger locator form and tests for all arrivals, will be stood down for travel to the UK from 4am on 18 March.”

He called the move “a testament to the hard work everyone in this country has put in place to roll out the vaccine and protect each other”.

Mr Shapps later told BBC News: “You can travel just like in the good old days.”

So will the relaxation of all remaining travel rules for UK arrivals, regardless of vaccination status, really usher in a new era of frictionless travel? And what does the news mean for your upcoming trips?

Our expert Simon Calder will be on hand to answer all your latest travel questions in an ‘Ask me anything’ event this Wednesday, 16 March, between 12pm and 1pm. He will be answering live from Heathrow airport in the comments section below.

Register to submit your question in the comments box under this article. If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the comments section to leave your question.

Don’t worry if you can’t see your question – they will be hidden until Simon joins the conversation to answer them.

Then join us live on this page on Wednesday from 12pm as Simon tackles as many of your travel queries as he can within an hour.