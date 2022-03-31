Proving that draconian travel restrictions are indeed on the wane across Europe - and that the conflict in Ukraine needn’t stop travellers venturing east - our intrepid correspondent, Simon Calder, has spent this week exploring the Baltics.

On a journey that took in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, Simon has put his money where his mouth is when it comes to championing the Russian-adjacent countries that need support from tourists, now more than ever.

Elsewhere, nations worldwide are continuing to ease restrictions for incoming travellers; the latest being France, which has finally reopened to unvaccinated Brits.

“On 31 March the United Kingdom will be placed on the green list,” wrote the country’s consul général in London, Guillaume Bazard.

So does all this mean frictionless travel this Easter? And which holiday destinations will be most welcoming?

