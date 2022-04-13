As the long Easter weekend gets underway, plenty of Brits will be heading off to enjoy an extended time off, with bank holidays falling on Good Friday and Easter Monday.

However, whether venturing abroad or closer to home, travellers may find their journeys hindered by various obstacles.

Planned works on a number of railway lines may scupper train travel plans, while British Airways and easyJet continue to pre-emptively cancel dozens of daily flights due in large part to staff sickness.

Those hoping to sail from Dover to Calais could also encounter problems – P&O Ferries looks increasingly unlikely to resume crossings on the route this Easter after another of its vessels was detained by regulators.

Rival firm DFDS has also made it clear it cannot accommodate passengers who booked with P&O.

So what does all this mean for your travel plans?

Our expert Simon Calder will be on hand to answer all your latest travel questions in an ‘Ask me anything’ event today, Good Friday, 15 April, between 1-2pm. He will be answering live in the comments section below.

Register to submit your question in the comments box under this article. If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the comments section to leave your question.

Don’t worry if you can’t see your question – they will be hidden until Simon joins the conversation to answer them.

Then join us live on this page from 1pm on Friday as Simon tackles as many of your travel queries as he can within an hour.