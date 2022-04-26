It may have been entirely foreseeable as the world started opening back up to travellers at scale this spring, but government ministers have confirmed that reported delays in new passports being issued is due to an “unprecedented surge in demand”.

Those hoping to travel abroad have been warned to renew their passports “as soon as possible” by Home Office minister Kevin Foster, who said a million passport applications were received in the last month alone.

“To put that into context, we usually deal with seven million in a whole year,” he told MPs.

Some travellers have reported waiting five months for a new travel document to be issued; the average time is currently 10 weeks.

Meanwhile, confusion still reigns post-Brexit, with airlines stipulating passport expiry rules contrary to those issued by the EU.

So how can you be sure your passport is valid? And how long before travel do you need to apply for a new one?

