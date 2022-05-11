Ask Me Anything: Simon Calder to answer your travel questions amid surge in summer holiday bookings
The Independent’s travel expert is on hand to answer your queries as Brits get booking breaks abroad
We’re all going on a summer holiday - at least according to Tui’s latest figures.
The travel behemoth announced that sales for the summer season are currently at 85 per cent of the level of summer 2019 – and that in the past six weeks bookings have been even higher than the last pre-pandemic year.
The UK, Germany and Netherlands are showing “high momentum”.
Tui boss Fritz Joussen even warned of a shortage of rooms for peak summer holiday dates as travellers opt for longer trips.
“If you don’t book now, you will have difficulty finding a decent holiday,” he told The Independent. “Last-minute discounts will not be seen.”
So is it too late to book your summer holiday? And how can you secure the best deal?
Our expert Simon Calder will be on hand to answer all your questions in an ‘Ask me anything’ event tomorrow, Thursday 12 May, between 4-5pm. He will be answering live in the comments section below.
Register to submit your question in the comments box under this article. If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the comments section to leave your question.
Don’t worry if you can’t see your question – they will be hidden until Simon joins the conversation to answer them.
Then join us live on this page from 4pm on Thursday as Simon tackles as many of your travel queries as he can within an hour.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies