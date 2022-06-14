Following weeks of chaos at the UK’s airports, with major airlines cancelling flights daily - some just hours before, or even after passengers have boarded the plane - the country’s airlines will now face questions from MPs.

The Business, Energy and Industrial Select Committee is set to grill airline bosses, unions and aviation industry bodies over the flight cancellations faced by holidaymakers over the May half-term holiday on Tuesday, 14 June.

The UK’s biggest budget airline, easyJet, has been cancelling dozens of flights daily, while BA has taken hundreds out of its schedule in the first few weeks of the summer travel period. Both airlines say staff shortages and sickness absences have contributed to the reduced number of flights.

Many are wondering, why wasn’t the travel industry braced and ready for the influx of holidaymakers who had booked trips during May and June? Some travellers are concerned that their flights in the coming weeks - many of the cancelled routes being domestic UK and short-haul European journeys - will not go ahead.

Meanwhile, Heathrow’s Terminal 4 reopens this week after a two-year closure, and rail journeys will be affected by a series of strikes planned for this summer.

So what does all this mean for your holiday?

Our expert Simon Calder - who is appearing at the Select Committee evidence session - will be on hand on Wednesday, 15 June, to answer all your questions in an 'Ask me anything' event, between 4-5pm.

