Ask Me Anything: Simon Calder to answer your travel questions ahead of summer of discontent
The Independent’s travel expert is on hand to answer your queries as rail strikes and flight cancellations blight getaway plans
Now is the summer of our discontent - at least, if you’re trying to get anywhere.
This week brought not only the biggest rail strike seen in decades, with trains across Britain impacted by three 24-hour walkouts, but continuing woes for airlines and airports too.
Heathrow had a baggage handling “meltdown” on Monday, leading to various flight cancellations, while easyJet said it would be cutting its proposed summer schedule by 7 per cent, meaning hundreds of services will end up being axed ahead of time.
Across the Pond, a pilot shortage is causing flight cancellations in the US.
So what does all this mean for your holiday?
Our expert Simon Calder will be on hand on Friday, 24 June, to answer all your questions in an ‘Ask me anything’ event, between 4-5pm. He will be answering live in the comments section below.
Register to submit your question in the comments box under this article. If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the comments section to leave your question.
Don’t worry if you can’t see your question – they will be hidden until Simon joins the conversation to answer them.
Then join us live on this page from 4pm as Simon tackles as many of your travel queries as he can within an hour.
