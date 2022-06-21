Now is the summer of our discontent - at least, if you’re trying to get anywhere.

This week brought not only the biggest rail strike seen in decades, with trains across Britain impacted by three 24-hour walkouts, but continuing woes for airlines and airports too.

Heathrow had a baggage handling “meltdown” on Monday, leading to various flight cancellations, while easyJet said it would be cutting its proposed summer schedule by 7 per cent, meaning hundreds of services will end up being axed ahead of time.

Across the Pond, a pilot shortage is causing flight cancellations in the US.

So what does all this mean for your holiday?

