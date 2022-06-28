<p>Some easyJet crew are threatening to strike this summer </p>

Some easyJet crew are threatening to strike this summer

(PA)

Ask Me Anything: Simon Calder to answer your travel questions ahead of proposed airline strikes

The Independent’s travel expert is on hand to answer your queries as aviation workers threaten walkouts

Simon Calder
Travel Correspondent
Tuesday 28 June 2022 17:19
Comments

As we look ahead to the peak summer holiday season, more travel chaos could well be in the works.

Employees for various airlines are cooking up plans to strike, with some British Airways staff at Heathow, plus Spain-based crew for Ryanair and easyJet, threatening walkouts over pay.

It follows UK carriers, overwhelmed by renewed demand for their services, being told to cut schedules in advance to avoid on-the-day flight cancellations this summer.

So what does all this mean for your holiday?

Our expert Simon Calder will be on hand on Thursday, 30 June, to answer all your questions in an ‘Ask me anything’ event, between 4-5pm. He will be answering live in the comments section below.

Recommended

Register to submit your question in the comments box under this article. If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the comments section to leave your question.

Don’t worry if you can’t see your question – they will be hidden until Simon joins the conversation to answer them.

Then join us live on this page from 4pm as Simon tackles as many of your travel queries as he can within an hour.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in