Ask Me Anything: Simon Calder to answer your travel questions ahead of proposed airline strikes
The Independent’s travel expert is on hand to answer your queries as aviation workers threaten walkouts
As we look ahead to the peak summer holiday season, more travel chaos could well be in the works.
Employees for various airlines are cooking up plans to strike, with some British Airways staff at Heathow, plus Spain-based crew for Ryanair and easyJet, threatening walkouts over pay.
It follows UK carriers, overwhelmed by renewed demand for their services, being told to cut schedules in advance to avoid on-the-day flight cancellations this summer.
So what does all this mean for your holiday?
Our expert Simon Calder will be on hand on Thursday, 30 June, to answer all your questions in an ‘Ask me anything’ event, between 4-5pm. He will be answering live in the comments section below.
Register to submit your question in the comments box under this article. If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the comments section to leave your question.
Don’t worry if you can’t see your question – they will be hidden until Simon joins the conversation to answer them.
Then join us live on this page from 4pm as Simon tackles as many of your travel queries as he can within an hour.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies