As we look ahead to the peak summer holiday season, British Airways staff look set to announce strike dates for later this month.

BA passenger service agents at Heathrow are likely to reveal walkout dates this week, after the majority voted in favour of industrial action last month.

The dispute involves 700 BA personnel known as “above the wing” ground staff in terminals 3 and 5 at Heathrow airport, who are striking over pay.

During the slump in aviation caused by the coronavirus pandemic, their wages were cut by 10 per cent – in line with other groups of British Airways employees. BA has offered a one-off payment of 10 per cent this year, but the workers want the cash restored into their basic pay.

So what does all this mean for your holiday? And is your flight likely to be cancelled?

Our expert Simon Calder will be on hand on Thursday, 7 June, to answer all your questions in an ‘Ask me anything’ event, between 4-5pm. He will be answering live in the comments section below.

Register to submit your question in the comments box under this article. If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the comments section to leave your question.

Don’t worry if you can’t see your question – they will be hidden until Simon joins the conversation to answer them.

Then join us live on this page from 4pm as Simon tackles as many of your travel queries as he can within an hour.