Train strikes seem like a regular occurence at the moment, as many transport workers choose to walk out over disputes to do with pay, job security and the cost of living.

This month is set to see yet more transport worker strikes across the country, as well as some aviation industry strikes set to affect Spain and Portugal.

While the threat of additional travel chaos for thousands of British Airways passengers has been lifted after workers suspended plans for strike action at London Heathrow airport, train or tube strikes have been confirmed for some of the busiest travel weeks in mid-August.

Meanwhile, Spain’s USO and SITCPLA unions, which represent some members of Ryanair’s Spanish cabin crew, have voted to strike weekly until January 2023.

So what does this mean for your summer holiday, and which dates should you avoid travelling by train?

Our expert Simon Calder will be on hand this Thursday, 4 August, to answer all your questions in an ‘Ask me anything’ event between 4-5pm. He will be answering live in the comments section below.

Register to submit your question in the comments box under this article. If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the comments section to leave your question.

Don’t worry if you can’t see your question – they will be hidden until Simon joins the conversation to answer them.

Then join us live on this page from 4pm as Simon tackles as many of your travel queries as he can within an hour.