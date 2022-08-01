Ask Me Anything: Simon Calder to answer your travel questions as train and airline strikes threaten holidays
The Independent’s travel expert will be on hand to answer all your holiday queries
Train strikes seem like a regular occurence at the moment, as many transport workers choose to walk out over disputes to do with pay, job security and the cost of living.
This month is set to see yet more transport worker strikes across the country, as well as some aviation industry strikes set to affect Spain and Portugal.
While the threat of additional travel chaos for thousands of British Airways passengers has been lifted after workers suspended plans for strike action at London Heathrow airport, train or tube strikes have been confirmed for some of the busiest travel weeks in mid-August.
Meanwhile, Spain’s USO and SITCPLA unions, which represent some members of Ryanair’s Spanish cabin crew, have voted to strike weekly until January 2023.
So what does this mean for your summer holiday, and which dates should you avoid travelling by train?
Our expert Simon Calder will be on hand this Thursday, 4 August, to answer all your questions in an ‘Ask me anything’ event between 4-5pm. He will be answering live in the comments section below.
Register to submit your question in the comments box under this article. If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the comments section to leave your question.
Don’t worry if you can’t see your question – they will be hidden until Simon joins the conversation to answer them.
Then join us live on this page from 4pm as Simon tackles as many of your travel queries as he can within an hour.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies