The UK’s airports are preparing for their busiest days of summer, which see the departure and arrival en masse of the country’s families in the middle of the school holidays, as well as sunseekers headed for the Mediterranean.

Passports have been in the headlines once again with some airlines misinterpreting the rules and other passengers not being aware of the post-Brexit restrictions for travellers to Europe. More than one family has had a long-awaited holiday disrupted by passport confusion - make sure you know the rules well before you fly.

Meanwhile, train strikes will dominate the next couple of weeks for UK travellers, with industrial action being taken by transport staff on 13, 18, 19 and 20 August.

So what does this mean for your summer holiday, and which dates should you avoid travelling by train?

Our expert Simon Calder will be on hand this Thursday, 11 August, to answer all your questions in an ‘Ask me anything’ event between 4 and 5pm. He will be answering live in the comments section below.

Register to submit your question in the comments box under this article. If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the comments section to leave your question.

Don’t worry if you can’t see your question – they will be hidden until Simon joins the conversation to answer them.

Then join us live on this page from 4pm as Simon tackles as many of your travel queries as he can within an hour.