Ask Me Anything: Simon Calder to answer your travel questions as summer holidays draw to a close
The Independent’s travel expert will be on hand to answer all your holiday queries
As a summer blighted by travel issues draws to a close, it’s time to look ahead to autumn holiday plans.
Off- and shoulder-season is a great time to get exploring – whether abroad or closer to home – with numerous destinations still warm into late September, the changing leaves painting a colourful backdrop for a trip, and lower prices and quieter attractions all offering added incentive.
But with Heathrow extending its flight cap till October and British Airways preemptively cancelling enough flights to take two million seats off the market, will autumn and winter travel be any less chaotic than it was this summer?
Our expert Simon Calder will be on hand on Thursday 25 August to answer all your questions in an ‘Ask me anything’ event between 4 and 5pm. He will be answering live in the comments section below.
Register to submit your question in the comments box under this article. If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the comments section to leave your question.
Don’t worry if you can’t see your question – they will be hidden until Simon joins the conversation to answer them.
Then join us live on this page from 4pm as Simon tackles as many of your travel queries as he can within an hour.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies