Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

On 1 September it will be exactly four months until the New Year: 2023.

Who knows what the future might hold for our travel plans following two years blighted by Covid and the most recent summer hit by delays and cancellations when the beleaguered aviation industry struggled to cope with renewed demand?

But with the peak of school holidays over with, airlines and tour operators should hopefully find themselves back on a more even keel.

Off- and shoulder-season is a great time to get exploring – whether abroad or closer to home – with numerous destinations still warm into late September, the changing leaves painting a colourful backdrop for a trip, and lower prices and quieter attractions all offering added incentive.

Need inspiration, tips or advice on booking your next autumn or winter break?

Our expert Simon Calder will be on hand on Thursday 1 September to answer all your questions in an ‘Ask me anything’ event between 4 and 5pm. He will be answering live in the comments section below.

Register to submit your question in the comments box under this article. If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the comments section to leave your question.

Don’t worry if you can’t see your question – they will be hidden until Simon joins the conversation to answer them.

Then join us live on this page from 4pm as Simon tackles as many of your travel queries as he can within an hour.