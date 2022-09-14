Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

In a week that has rocked the nation - and indeed the world - with the death of Queen Elizabeth II, London has become the centre of the UK’s grief.

Thousands of Brits have already made the pilgrimage to Buckingham Palace to pay their respects, and numbers of mourners are expected to swell further ahead of the state funeral on Monday 19 September, now declared a bank holiday by King Charles III.

The surge in demand has already seen hotel prices in the capital soar, with some five-star properties charging £1,500 a night. Meanwhile, a number of flights will be disrupted as airlines strive to avoid the airspace over key central London locations on the day of the funeral.

But will your travel plans be affected, and will public transport still be operating on Monday?

Our expert Simon Calder will be on hand from 4-5pm, British time, on Thursday 15 September to answer all your travel questions in an ‘Ask me anything’ event. He will be answering live in the comments section below.

Register to submit your question in the comments box under this article. If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the comments section to leave your question.

Don’t worry if you can’t see your question – they will be hidden until Simon joins the conversation to answer them.

Then join us live on this page from 1pm as Simon tackles as many of your travel queries as he can within an hour.