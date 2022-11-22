Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Having had a brief reprieve, the British public are about to be treated to another round of train strikes.

First drivers union Aslef announced a 24-hour walkout on 26 November; then RMT confirmed a series of coordinated strikes next month. Will the dispute be resolved before the end of 2022?

Meanwhile, Christmas is creeping up, with many travellers keen to secure their long-haul plans over the festive period. So when’s best to book, and how can you get a good deal?

And the ski season is also fast approaching - but with the cost of living crisis threatening to bite, will snowsports holidays get the boot as Brits contemplate saving their cash for a summer break in 2023?

The Independent’s travel correspondent is ready and raring to answer all these questions and more...

Our expert Simon Calder will be on hand from 4-5pm, British time, on Thursday 24 November to answer all your travel questions in an ‘Ask me anything’ event. He will be answering live in the comments section below.

Register to submit your question in the comments box under this article. If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the comments section to leave your question.

Don’t worry if you can’t see your question – they will be hidden until Simon joins the conversation to answer them.

Then join us live on this page from 4pm as Simon tackles as many of your travel queries as he can within an hour.