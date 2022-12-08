Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ho ho ho: strike-maggedon is about to hit travel this festive season.

First up, fresh rail strike dates have been announced; starting on 13 December, industrial action will be carried out on a total of 12 days, stretching into the new year.

The union’s leader, Mick Lynch, has called an additional strike straddling four days over Christmas and urged his members to reject a pay offer by Network Rail.

Planning on escaping the chaos by flying off somewhere else? Your getaway plans may be scuppered here too, as Border Force has announced walkouts from 23 December until the end of the year, with the exception of 27 December.

So will travelling this month be a total headache or are there ways to avoid the madness? Should you still try to go on holiday or swap your dates completely?

The Independent’s travel correspondent is ready and raring to answer all these questions and more...

Our expert Simon Calder will be on hand from 4-5pm, British time, today, Thursday 8 December to answer all your travel questions in an ‘Ask me anything’ event. He will be answering live in the comments section below.

Register to submit your question in the comments box under this article. If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the comments section to leave your question.

Don’t worry if you can’t see your question – they will be hidden until Simon joins the conversation to answer them.

Then join us live on this page from 4pm as Simon tackles as many of your travel queries as he can within an hour.