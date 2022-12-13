Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tis the season... to be hit with 12 days of rail strikes during the festive period.

The latest set of walkouts by RMT union members working for 14 train operators plus Network Rail kicked off this week on 13 December, with industrial action also set for 14, 16 and 17 December.

Days in between strikes also look set to be mired in disruption as reduced services and busier-than-usual trains will be par for the course.

The action continues on the eve of 24 December-27 December, and then on 3, 4, 6 and 7 January.

So will travelling home over Christmas or New Year be out of the question?

The Independent’s travel correspondent is ready and raring to answer all your questions.

Our expert Simon Calder will be on hand from 4-5pm, British time, on Thursday 15 December to answer all your travel questions in an ‘Ask me anything’ event. He will be answering live in the comments section below.

Register to submit your question in the comments box under this article. If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the comments section to leave your question.

Don’t worry if you can’t see your question – they will be hidden until Simon joins the conversation to answer them.

Then join us live on this page from 4pm as Simon tackles as many of your travel queries as he can within an hour.