The big Christmas getaway approaches, along with the busiest travel day of the festive period.

Thousands of people will be making the journey home on Friday, ahead of Christmas Eve’s train strike - which, though it officially starts at 6pm, will see many train services wrap up by lunchtime.

Those flying somewhere for the holiday might also experience delays and disruption as Border Force staff are set to strike at six UK airports from 23 December until the end of the year (with the exception of 27 December).

So when’s the best time to travel, and is there anything you can do to avoid the worst of the chaos?

The Independent’s travel correspondent is ready and raring to answer all your questions.

Our expert Simon Calder will be on hand from 4-5pm, British time, on Thursday 22 December to answer all your travel questions in an ‘Ask me anything’ event. He will be answering live in the comments section below.

Register to submit your question in the comments box under this article. If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the comments section to leave your question.

Don’t worry if you can’t see your question – they will be hidden until Simon joins the conversation to answer them.

Then join us live on this page from 4pm as Simon tackles as many of your travel queries as he can within an hour.