For many travellers, 2023 is the year for making up for lost sunshine, city experiences and faraway adventures.

Yet it has begun in disarray, with a week’s worth of industrial action wrecking plans for travelling around Britain by train.

Across the Atlantic, the repercussions of extreme weather in the US was followed by an IT failure that led to thousands of flights being delayed or cancelled.

Meanwhile the cost-of-living crisis is causing many to rethink their horizons.

So where can you find the best deal – and is there anything you can do to avoid the worst of the chaos?

The Independent’s travel correspondent is ready and raring to answer all your questions.

Our expert Simon Calder will be on hand from 4-5pm GMT, on Thursday 12 January, to answer all your travel questions in an ‘Ask me anything’ event. He will be answering live in the comments section below.

Register to submit your question in the comments box under this article. If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the comments section to leave your question.

Don’t worry if you can’t see your question – they will be hidden until Simon joins the conversation to answer them.

Then join us live on this page from 4pm as Simon tackles as many of your travel queries as he can within an hour.