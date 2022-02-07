It is finally happening - after almost two years of being closed to international tourists, Australia has announced it will reopen to fully vaccinated travellers from 21 February.

Scott Morrison announced the move on Monday after he and senior ministers agreed the country’s borders should be reopened to all double-jabbed visa holders.

“I know the tourism industry will be looking forward to that, and over the next two weeks they’ll get the opportunity both for visitors to be coming and for them to be gearing up to welcome international visitors back to Australia,” he said.

“The condition is you must be double-vaccinated to come to Australia. That’s the rule. Everyone is expected to abide by it.”

But individual state rules for arrival – even from neighbouring states – differ widely, meaning travel is still complex.

So what do these changes mean for your future travel plans to Oz?

