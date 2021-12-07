This week feels somewhat like going back in time when it comes to travel testing in the UK; not only have post-arrival “day two” tests been swapped from lateral flows back to PCRs, but pre-departure tests have returned for vaccinated travellers.

The surprise move by the government (who had previously offered reassurance that pre-departure testing wouldn’t be making a return to protect the travel industry) left many Brits scrambling to get tested before they returned to UK after the 4am deadline on 7 December, from when the new/old rules kicked in.

Confusion still reigns, however, as to the exact timeframe in which Britain-bound travellers must complete their Covid test - 48 hours, two days and three days have all made their way onto official literature.

Meanwhile, more countries are being added to the red list on a semi-regular basis: Nigeria is the latest victim, and arrivals from there must henceforth pay to spent 11 nights in a designated quarantine hotel.

So what do all these constant changes mean for travel - are you still safe to go on a Christmas break, and what hoops will you need to jump through upon your return to the UK?

Our expert Simon Calder will be on hand to answer all your latest travel questions in an ‘Ask me anything’ later today (Tuesday, 7 December). He will be answering live in the comments section below between 4pm and 5pm.

Register to submit your question in the comments box under this article. If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the comments section to leave your question.

Don’t worry if you can’t see your question – they will be hidden until Simon joins the conversation to answer them.

Then join us live on this page from 4-5pm as Simon tackles as many of your travel queries as he can within an hour.