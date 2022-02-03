Boosters are set to become more crucial for travellers looking to head to Europe in the coming weeks and months.

This week saw the EU introduce revised recommendations for travel across Europe - arrivals will be recognised as fully vaccinated for only nine months after their last jab.

Of course, as with most EU “recommendations”, it’s up to individual member countries whether they want to implement the measure or not.

But several have already brought in the new rules, including France and Spain.

Italy went one further, cutting the validity timeframe after a second vaccine dose to just six months for its Super Green Pass, which enables access to hotels, restaurants and public transport.

So what do these changes mean for your future travel plans?

