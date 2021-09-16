Ever since the latest travel update on 26 August, there have been hints the next update to the travel rules will be a larger, more significant one.

Industry leaks and anonymous tips last week suggested that the Department for Transport will shortly announce radical changes to the UK’s rules for international travel.

Changes are expected to include fewer travel tests required for vaccinated travellers - with the pre-departure test before travel to the UK to potentially be scrapped - and the simplifying of the green, red and amber lists.

Many industry figures have predicted that the UK will switch to just two lists: a ‘go’ and a ‘no go’, listing destinations that are safe or unsafe to travel to.

So, what does this mean for your next trip? Join me today, Thursday 16 September at 12 noon, when I'll be on hand to answer your travel questions about all the latest rules and restrictions.

