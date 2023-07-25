Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

As the long summer break begins for many our expert travel team are preparing to answer your questions on how to best tackle the coming weeks.

Travel editor Helen Coffey will be hosting the discussion and she will be joined by our renowned travel correspondent Simon Calder and deputy travel editor Ben Parker.

The team will be answering all of your questions, from what to check for on your passport before you travel, to how to find a bargain last minute deal. And there are the answers on whether to stay in the UK or travel aboard? Plus, whether to find a secure package deal or whether you should track down the separate options for flights and accommodation to get the best deal?

And what about the ongoing implications of Brexit; will that affect your trip this summer?

However, as well as all that, the main topic currently is the latest on the European heatwave and the wildfires the heat has caused across Europe, but particularly on the Greek island of Rhodes. For the latest information from the team on this make sure you sign up to find out how the weather might affect your summer break.

Tune in to find out the answers to all these questions and more with our travel team during the latest in our virtual event series on July 25.

The event will be held on Zoom, is free to attend and will last an hour. Once signed up you will be able to submit questions to the panel.