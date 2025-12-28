Business class passenger jailed for 20 months for stealing another person’s bag

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man has been sentenced to 20 months in jail for stealing a fellow passenger’s luggage on a Singapore Airlines flight.

Liu Ming, 26, boarded the Dubai to Singapore flight on 7 August and attempted to steal items from the bag of an Azerbaijani man and his wife in the business class cabin.

Liu, a Chinese national, pleaded guilty to one charge of theft.

The court was told that Liu boarded the flight specifically with the aim of stealing high-value items from fellow business class passengers.

The victim’s bag contained items with a value exceeding S$100,000 – £57,625 ( Getty/iStock )

Liu was seated five rows in front of an Azerbaijani business class passenger, 52, and one row in front of his victim’s wife.

In the early hours of 8 August, Liu tried to act after the dinner service had finished and the cabin lights had been dimmed.

The victim was asleep, but his wife woke up from a short nap to see Liu walking to her husband’s seat and taking the victim’s luggage from the overhead compartment, carrying it back to his seat.

The victim’s wife confronted the man and alerted the cabin crew after she did not understand his response. After realising he was in trouble, Liu returned to the victim’s seat and replaced the luggage in the compartment from where he had taken it.

Liu told the cabin crew that he had taken the luggage by mistake after confusing it with his own bag. The cabin crew informed group staff at Changi Airport, and Liu was arrested upon arrival at the airport.

The victim’s bag contained items with a value exceeding S$100,000 (£57,625). The items included cash and a Huawei laptop worth about S$2,100, 56 cigars worth more than S$5,400, a Chopard watch worth more than S$35,000, and an Audemars Piguet watch worth more than S$51,000.

No items were found missing, the court heard, because the victim’s wife confronted Liu soon after he took the luggage from the compartment.

Police said Liu was uncooperative during investigations and continued to deny the theft and maintain that it was a mistake.

However, Liu’s bag was entirely different from the victim’s bag, differing in both appearance and material.

Deputy public prosecutor Cheah Wenjie sought up to 20 months in jail.

“The proliferation of theft offences on board Singapore’s national carrier would tarnish its reputation, and that of Singapore’s tourist industry,” he said.

The sentence comes after another Chinese man, Zhang Kun, was jailed for 10 months in May for stealing from a fellow passenger on a Scoot flight.

He was arrested on a Kuala Lumpur to Singapore flight on 16 March for stealing a backpack from a victim from the overhead compartment.