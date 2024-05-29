Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the



Passengers on Singapore Airlines flight SQ321 endured 19 seconds of extreme turbulence that included a drop of 178 feet in just 4.6 seconds – representing a vertical speed of 26mph.

“This sequence of events likely caused the injuries to the crew and passengers,” say investigators.

One passenger died of a heart attack aboard the Boeing 777 as it was flying south of Myanmar at 37,000 feet on 21 May. Other passengers and crew were injured, some of them seriously.

Singapore’s Transport Safety Investigation Bureau (TSIB) has issued its Preliminary Investigation Findings of Incident Involving SQ321.

The investigation team comprises TSIB investigators and US representatives from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Boeing.

They extracted the information stored in the flight data recorder (FDR) and cockpit voice recorder (CVR) of flight SQ321.

The inflight drama began at 7.49am GMT as the plane flew through “an area of developing convective activity”.

The report says: “An uncommanded increase in aircraft altitude, reaching a peak of 37,362 feet, was recorded. In response to this uncommanded altitude increase, the autopilot pitched the aircraft downwards to descend back to the selected altitude of 37,000 feet.

“In addition, the pilots observed an uncommanded increase in airspeed which they arrested by extending the speed brakes. While managing the airspeed, at 07:49:32 hr, it was heard that a pilot called out that the fasten seat belt sign had been switched on.”

The investigation appears to show that it took 11 seconds for the seatbelt sign to be switched on after the turbulence began. The pilots took over control from the autopilot.

The ordeal for passengers and crew continued.

“At 07:49:40 hr, the aircraft experienced a rapid change in G as recorded vertical acceleration decreased from positive 1.35G to negative 1.5G, within 0.6 sec.

“This likely resulted in the occupants who were not belted up to become airborne.”

The forces reversed almost instantaneously. “This likely resulted in the occupants who were airborne to fall back down,” investigators say.

More to follow...