Saudi Arabia opens $1bn Six Flags theme park featuring longest, tallest and fastest rollercoaster in the world
Five ‘record-breaking’ rides sit across six themed zones at the attraction
Saudi Arabia has opened a record-breaking $1 billion theme park, home to the world’s tallest and fastest rollercoaster.
Six Flags Qiddiya City opened its doors to thrillseekers on 31 December after four years of construction.
The park’s 28 attractions include Falcon’s Flight, the longest, tallest and fastest rollercoaster in the world at 195m high with a top speed of 155mph, according to Six Flags.
Five “record-breaking rides” sit across six themed zones – coral-inspired Discovery Springs, steampunk Steam Town, the “firefly-lit” Twilight Gardens, treasure-hunt landscape the Valley of Fortune, Grand Exposition and the action-packed City of Thrills.
Attraction highlights include Gyrospin, the world’s tallest pendulum ride, Spitfire, a triple launch rollercoaster and Iron Rattler, the world’s tallest tilt rollercoaster at 63.4m high.
There’s also 29 dining options for visitors, a “culinary fusion celebrating Saudi tastes and global flavours”, and 25 themed shopping outlets.
The theme park is US-based Six Flags’ first to open outside North America and the largest in Saudi Arabia.
Qiddiya Investment Company (QIC) announced a 3.75 billion Saudi riyal (£742m) contract to build Six Flags Qiddiya City in December 2021, with construction starting the same month.
Adult day tickets with unlimited access to all rides and attractions start from 325 riyals (£64).
The park is the first operational part of Qiddiya City, a desert entertainment complex in the Tuwaiq Mountains on the outskirts of Riyadh. Plans for the city include a Formula 1 racetrack, a World Cup stadium and the Aquarabia water park set to open in March.
John Reilly, CEO of Six Flags, said: "Six Flags is proud to announce the opening of Six Flags Qiddiya City in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, a landmark project that will redefine entertainment in the region. This world-class destination combines cutting-edge, record-breaking attractions, immersive experiences for all ages, and the signature thrills that have made Six Flags a global leader.”
