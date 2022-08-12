Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A new electric-powered sleeper train service will soon allow passengers to travel from the UK to Sweden in less than a day.

Swedish operator SJ will launch its EuroNight service between Hamburg and Stockholm on 1 September.

The quickest route from London to the Swedish capital, with the help of the eco-friendly sleeper service, would require travellers to depart London St Pancras on a two-hour-long journey to Brussels. The earliest Eurostar train is at 8.16am.

In Brussels, they would need to take a Deutsche Bahn train to Hamburg – which takes just under six-and-a-half hours.

The sleeper train would leave Hamburg at 9.55pm to arrive in Stockholm 12 hours later, after making a stop in Copenhagen. Barring any delays, the whole trip would take fewer than 24 hours.

In the other direction, the sleeper train departs Stockholm at 5.30pm to arrive in Hamburg the next day at 6.30am. There will be daily departures in both directions, the SJ website says.

The new route is a flight-free alternative for eco-conscious travellers or those who want a more scenic, slow travel adventure.

The prices for the sleeper train vary depending on the level of comfort. First-class cabins each hold up to three people – with beds, and a private shower and toilet – and start at €204.90.

The cheapest option is a normal train seat in “an open-plan saloon” with a toilet in the carriage for €24.90. There is also options of second-class sleeping carriages that each hold up to two people, or “couchette” compartments that can hold up to six.

SJ only uses electricity generated by hydropower and wind turbines. Drivers also “freewheel” the trains, which means switching the engine off to allow the train to be propelled by its own momentum, during some parts of the journeys.

Air travel generates 252.8 grams of carbon emissions per kilometre travelled while rail travel emits 22.4g per kilometre travelled, according to European Environment Agency data.