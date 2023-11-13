Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A small aircraft collided with a moving car after attempting an emergency landing at Aero Country Airport in McKinney, Texas on 11 November.

The plane, a single-engine Lancair IV-P, was carrying two people when it crashed through the runway’s fence and hit the moving vehicle, reports Insider.

TikTok user Jack Schneider uploaded a video showing the incident, that shows smoke issuing from the plane before it crashed through the fence.

The video, which has been viewed over seven million times at the time of writing, then shows the debris from the crash and emergency services helping to remove the aircraft from the Eastbound Virginia Parkway. A caption states that everyone involved was “OK”.

McKinney’s fire department said that paramedics treated three people at the scene, with one taken to hospital with minor injuries, reports local news site NBC5 Dallas-Fort Worth, .

Mr Schneider told NBCDFW: “I was on the other side of the jet, closest to the runway, and all of a sudden, I hear that an airplane is landing.

“I looked over and saw a bunch of smoke coming off the tires. And I could tell that he was going way too fast to stop by the end of the runway.

“He went through the fence and then went onto the road, and then crossed one lane of traffic and then into the other lane of traffic right as another car hit it.”

Another witness, Carlos Wiggins, told reporters: “Everybody stopped. Everybody. All the cars stopped - like 15 feet, stopped.

“[My] mind went blank. I think everybody’s mind went blank.”

In a statement to Insider, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said that “the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate” the incident.

The Independent has contacted the FAA and Aero Country airport for further comment.