Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hotel rooms have become so sophisticated that many guests now struggle to operate the lights, wifi, entertainment systems and air conditioning, according to a new report.

In a survey of 450 properties across the globe, 52 percent of hotels reported offering a verbal tech walkthrough at check-in to help confused guests navigate their high-tech accommodation.

And while 70 percent of respondents in the study — Hotels.com's 2025 Hotel Room Innsights survey — said their guests prefer to speak to a human, especially at check-in and when needing support, hotel rooms are becoming ever smarter, leaving guests racing to keep up.

According to the survey, 56 percent of hotels feel pressure to continually upgrade their technology, with most focusing on "comfort tech", practical upgrades that enhance comfort and usability.

open image in gallery According to a survey, 56 percent of hotels feel pressure to continually upgrade their technology, with some even investing in robot butlers ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

These include smart TVs connected to streaming services and Bluetooth speakers and significant upgrades to an unexpected area — the bathroom.

Bathrooms may now include smart mirrors with weather updates and news; digital water temperature controls and motion-sensor faucets; smart shower heads that change color based on water usage; Japanese toilets with smart bidets; and voice-activated bath filling.

Some hotels are going further, deploying cooking robots and AI-powered concierges.

However, some properties admitted that they've removed automated features such as robots at breakfast service or in the lobby, because they left guests cold.

As one hotel put it in the study: "Warm, personalized service fosters real connections and allows us to address guest needs with empathy and care."

open image in gallery In the survey, 52 percent of hotels reported offering a verbal tech walkthrough at check-in to help confused guests navigate their high-tech accommodation ( Getty Images )

Melanie Fish, vice president of global public relations at Hotels.com, said: "From smart showers to room service-delivering robots, this year's Innsights survey shows hotels around the world are using tech in ways from functional to novel."

She added: "It's also clear there's a sweet spot when it comes to smart hotel rooms: intuitive and personalized, but still easy to navigate."

Guests who love a high-tech hotel stay might consider checking into Hotel EMC2 in Chicago, which has robotic room service; CitizenM New York Bowery, which offers tablet-controlled rooms; or the Grand Hyatt Jeju in South Korea, which features biometric smart rooms and robot butlers.