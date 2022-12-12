Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tens of thousands of passengers have woken up on Monday morning a long way from where they expected to be after hundreds of flights at London’s airports were cancelled and diverted on Sunday.

Airline schedules have been torn up on Monday, with The Independent calculating more than 240 cancellations to and from the capital’s airports.

On Sunday passengers on dozens of flights heading for Stansted and Gatwick airports touched down at airports as far away as Amsterdam and Newcastle instead.

One easyJet flight from Pisa to Gatwick flew a holding pattern over the Channel while hoping to land at the Sussex airport, then diverted to Southampton, which was also closed, before diverting to Manchester.

Tony Anderson, a businessman from Cambridge, was due to arrive from Valencia at Stansted at 6.30pm – but instead his Ryanair flight diverted to Brussels, where he arrived at 2.20am. No hotel nor meals were provided, and he is unclear when he might complete his journey.

“Ominous sign – Ryanair flight 888 has now disappeared from the departure boards,” he said.

A spokesperson for Ryanair said: “Due to ongoing severe snowy weather across the UK, Stansted runway has closed temporarily disrupting flights to/from the airport last night and today. Affected passengers have been notified and advised of their options.

“As the snowy weather continues across the UK, our teams are working hard to minimise disruption to customers and Ryanair advises all customers flying from the UK today to check the Ryanair website/app for flight status updates before travelling to the airport.

“We sincerely apologise for these weather-related disruptions which are entirely beyond our control.”

The most extreme cancellations were at London City Airport, where 34 flights – the vast majority of departures – were grounded, and inbound aircraft diverted to Norwich, Birmingham and Cardiff.

Some planes simply turned around and went back to their starting points in Luxembourg, Edinburgh and Milan.

Those passengers who landed at the wrong airports in some cases waited on the plane with a view to the airport reopening. Otherwise they were put on buses to the intended destination airport – or put up in hotels.

With so many planes – and pilots – out of position from yesterday’s diversions, as well as continued poor weather, at least 240 flights to and from London airports have been cancelled on Monday as wintry weather continues.

Airports are urging passengers booked to fly on Monday to check before going to the airport that their flight is still operating.

British Airways alone has grounded more than 70 short-haul flights to and from London Heathrow on Monday. Destinations with multiple cancellations include Belfast, Edinburgh, Milan, Zurich and Barcelona.

A further 50 BA flights have been cancelled to and from London City airport.

A spokesperson for British Airways said: “Like all airlines operating to or from London, our schedule has been affected by continuing adverse winter weather conditions.

“We’ve apologised to our customers and are doing everything we can to ensure as many are able to travel as possible. We’re refunding or rebooking anyone whose flight has been cancelled and providing refreshment vouchers and hotel accommodation where needed.”

BA is using larger aircraft, where possible, to carry passengers from disrupted flights.

Aer Lingus and Iberia of Spain have also cancelled flights to and from Heathrow.

At Gatwick, easyJet has so far cancelled around 50 flights to and from the Sussex airport, including services to Rome, Madeira and the Canary Islands. Wizz Air and British Airways have also grounded around a dozen flights each, mainly to Mediterranean destinations.

Some flights are arriving and departing at Luton airport, but easyJet and Wizz Air have each cancelled around a dozen flights so far on Monday morning.

All the passengers waiting to fly out are covered by European air passengers’ rights rules.

Travellers whose flights are cancelled or delayed are entitled to be flown to their destination as soon as possible – and must be provided with meals and, if necessary, accommodation, until they are able to travel. But just two weeks before Christmas there are limited options for getting people where they need to be.

Cash compensation is not payable because the closure is classed as an “extraordinary circumstance”.

Many trains in south east England are disrupted on Monday, with Southeastern urging passengers not to attempt to travel between Kent and London.

Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express trains are also heavily disrupted.

The weather disruption will cause serious problems for people who were hoping to go by rail ahead of the next round of national rail strikes, which begins on Tuesday – with cancellations because of the walk-outs starting in early evening.