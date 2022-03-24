South Africa drops Covid test for vaccinated travellers

South Africa is the latest country to ease rules for inbound travellers.

With immediate effect, fully vaccinated arrivals no longer need to present a Covid test to enter the country, the country’s president Cyril Ramaphosa has announced.

Visitors who are partially vaccinated or unvaccinated are permitted entry, but must present a negative PCR result from a test taken within the 72 hours prior to arrival.

Unlike some European countries, South Africa currently classes anyone with two or more doses of a recognised vaccine as “fully vaccinated”.

Children under five are exempt from testing requirements, regardless of vaccination status.

“We welcome the further easing of Covid-19 restrictions; this is great news and makes South Africa more accessible to travellers regardless of their vaccination status,” said Kgomotso Ramothea, acting hub head at South African Tourism UK.

“South Africa’s travel industry is hopeful that recovery will be quick and visitor arrival figures will spring back to 2019 levels.

“The ease of regulations is such a positive move in support of the industry and a step towards reaching this goal.”

Domestic coronavirus-related rules within the country are also being relaxed.

Mask-wearing is no longer mandatory in public outdoor areas, while sports stadiums and music venues will be able to fill up to 50 per cent of capacity, provided attendees provide proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test.

However, masks are still required indoors in public areas such as shopping centres, galleries, restaurants and on public transport.

Numerous other destinations have dropped travel testing for vaccinated visitors in recent weeks.

From 23 March, the Netherlands has scrapped its pre-travel test requirement.

“From 23 March all travellers from the UK to the Netherlands will not require a negative pre-departure test for travel to the Netherlands, regardless of their vaccination status,” reads the latest advice from the Foreign Office.

Meanwhile, Canada will drop its pre-travel testing requirement for vaccinated arrivals from 1 April, and The Australian prime minister Scott Morrison has hinted that Australia’s Covid test requirement for travel could soon be removed.

“In the very near future the health minister will be making some further announcements about things, particularly involving pre-testing of flights for those getting on flights to come to Australia,” said Mr Morrison.

“That will be an important milestone that’s not too far away from us now.”