South Korea to reopen to vaccinated travellers from April

South Korea has announced that it will allow most fully vaccinated foreign tourists to enter, quarantine-free, from 1 April - replacing the previous requirement to self-isolate for seven days.

The news was confirmed in a statement on the country’s official tourism website.

The UK is included on the list of approved countries for the quarantine-free rule, while Pakistan, Uzbekistan and Ukraine are all excluded.

“Fully vaccinated” is defined as anyone who has had their second dose more than 14 days ago but fewer than 180 days ago - or who has had a booster.

Travellers who meet this criteria must upload their journey and contact information to the Q-Code website before departure, and provide a negative PCR result from a test taken within the 48 hours before departure.

Children aged five and under do not need to have a negative test result to enter.

However, all travellers (including under fives) appear to still need a test on arrival. The Foreign Office advice states: “All arrivals – including children under the age of six, and regardless of nationality and length of stay – are also required to be tested for coronavirus (Covid-19) within 24 hours after entering South Korea.”

There is little clarity at this stage on whether vaccinated visitors will have to isolate between taking this test and receiving the result.

There are also current policies on taking antigen tests on days six and seven after arrival, which may be axed after 1 April. The Independent has contacted South Korea tourism for further information on post-arrival testing.

The news comes as Vietnam passes its slated reopening date to international tourists, without having confirmed any specific rules for testing or quarantine for international visitors.

Vietnamese authorities announced the reopening date of 15 March in mid February, saying all international, vaccinated visitors aged two and over would have to test either side of their journey there, as well as self-isolating for 24 hours on arrival.

However, as of 15 March, no official statements have been put out about the new rules for entry to the country.