Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

An airline in the US has a new policy in which plus-size passengers who need it can use extra seats for free.

Southwest Airlines’ “Customer of Size” policy has been applauded by plus-size campaigners who have championed for carriers to become more accommodating.

The airline is now allowing travellers who take up more than one seat to have the additional space for free.

Customers who “encroach upon any part of the neighbouring seat(s)” can buy the number of extra seats they need and receive a refund at check-in.

“The purchase of additional seats serves as a notification of a special seating need and allows us to adequately plan for the number of occupied seats onboard,” reads the policy.

“It also helps us ensure we can accommodate all customers on the flight for which they purchased a ticket and avoid asking customers to relinquish their seats for unplanned accommodation.”

The policy is based on size, rather than weight; passengers qualify for a free ticket if any part of their body extends past their seat’s armrest. “The armrest is considered to be the definitive boundary between seats,” the policy states. “If you’re unable to lower both armrests and/or encroach upon any portion of a seat next to you, you need a second seat.”

Travellers can purchase the extra seats needed ahead of time and then approach a Southwest customer service agent at the airport to request a refund for the additional ticket, or they can enquire once at the airport.

Fat positivity advocates have welcomed the move. Kimmy Garris, a plus-size travel TikToker from Nashville, posted a video about the policy to social media.

The clip shows her asking a customer service agent about the policy, before they give her an extra ticket, which she lays on the seat next to her once she has boarded the plane.

The policy “should be the industry norm,” said Ms Garris.

“Flying in public transportation should be more comfortable and accessible for all people including fat and disabled people.”