Southwest Airlines is set to introduce a new policy requiring passengers unable to fit between their seat's armrests to purchase an additional seat in advance, marking a significant shift for the budget carrier.

This change, effective from 27 January, coincides with the airline's move to assigned seating, a departure from its long-standing open-seating model. Under the current system, plus-size travellers have the option to pay for an extra seat upfront and apply for a refund at a later date, or request a complimentary additional seat at the airport. However, the updated policy will make refunds possible but no longer assured.

In a statement released on Monday, Southwest confirmed it is updating its policies in preparation for the introduction of assigned seating next year. The airline stated: "To ensure space, we are communicating to Customers who have previously used the extra seat policy that they should purchase it at booking."

This latest alteration follows a series of changes at Southwest, an airline historically known for allowing passengers to select their own seats upon boarding and for its free baggage allowance, the latter of which was discontinued in May. These unique perks were previously key differentiators for the carrier against its competitors.

Southwest says it will still refund a second ticket under its new policy for extra seating if there is at least one open seat on the flight when it departs, and if both of the passenger's tickets were purchased in the same booking class. The passenger also needs to request the refund within 90 days of the flight.

If a passenger who needs an extra seat doesn't purchase one ahead of time, they will be required to buy one at the airport, according to the new policy. If the flight is full, the passenger will be rebooked onto a new flight.

The airline has struggled recently and is under pressure from activist investors to boost profits and revenue. It also said last year that it would charge customers extra for more legroom and offer red-eye flights.