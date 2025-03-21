Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Southwest Airlines flight aborted takeoff at Orlando International Airport after mistakenly attempting to depart from a taxiway, the latest in a series of incidents that have raised concerns about US aviation safety.

The incident, involving Southwest Flight 3278, a Boeing 737-800, occurred around 9.30am on Thursday.

Air traffic control intervened, cancelling the takeoff clearance after the aircraft began accelerating on a taxiway parallel to the designated runway. Taxiways are pathways used by aircraft to navigate between terminals and runways, not for takeoff.

Southwest confirmed the aircraft stopped safely on the taxiway and returned to the gate without incident. No injuries were reported among passengers or crew.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) both said they are investigating the incident.

Southwest said it is working with the FAA. The airline had placed customers on another aircraft to get to their destination.

open image in gallery Southwest said it is working with the FAA ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

The FAA in December completed a safety review of Southwest after a series of incidents, including a flight in July that flew at a very low altitude over Tampa Bay and one last April that came within about 400 feet (122 m) of the ocean off Hawaii.

On Wednesday, the FAA said it would install enhanced safety technology at 74 airports by the end of 2026 to help detect runway incursions.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said on Wednesday that he plans to announce in the next few days a plan to overhaul the U.S. air traffic control system to replace aging technologies.

A fatal Army helicopter and American Airlines AAL.O regional jet collision on Jan. 29 that killed 67 people near Reagan Washington National Airport rekindled concerns about U.S. aviation safety.

The FAA said in October that it was opening an audit into runway incursion risks at the 45 busiest U.S. airports.

Over the last two years, there have been a series of troubling near-miss incidents that have highlighted the strain on understaffed air traffic control operations.

A persistent shortage of controllers has delayed flights and, at many facilities, controllers are working mandatory overtime and six-day weeks to cover shifts.