Southwest Airlines ends 50-year tradition as it announces major change to policy

An American airline is doing away with a 50-year tradition in a bid to boost profit.

Southwest Airlines plans to start assigning seats, as well as premium seating for customers who are seeking more legroom.

The airline said on Thursday that it has been studying customer preferences and expectations and is making the changes because of what they've heard, but it could also generate revenue and boost financial performance.

While Southwest has used an open seating model for 50 years, the company said that it understands that preferences have changed, with more customers taking longer flights and wanting an assigned seat.

The airline said it will also offer redeye flights for the first time.

Southwest said that its first overnight, redeye flights will land on Feb. 14, 2025 in nonstop markets that include Las Vegas to Baltimore and Orlando; Los Angeles to Baltimore and Nashville; and Phoenix to Baltimore. It plans to phase in additional redeye flights over time.

Earlier this week it was revealed drinks cans are rupturing on Southwest flights, in some cases injuring flight attendants, as extreme heat continues.

Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 lands at Manchester Boston Regional Airport, June 2, 2023 ( Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

According to CBS News, airline officials say they’re aware of a series of incidents involving carbonated drink cans rupturing mid-flight while being opened. So far this summer, the instances have resulted in 20 reported employee injuries.

Some of the employees had injuries to their hands. At least one needed to get stitches.

“We’re aware of this issue and have been taking steps to keep onboard beverages cooler, especially in our airports experiencing extreme temperatures,” a spokesperson for the airline said in an emailed statement to The Independent. “It’s a cross-functional effort between our airport teams and those in the air.”

Similar issues occurred last year but the new ones are creating more interest because they appear to be happening more frequently, the outlet reported. The airline reportedly said it is working to rectify the issue at its hotter locations, which include Austin, Dallas, Houston, Phoenix, Las Vegas and Sacramento.

Southwest Airlines canceled nearly 17,000 flights over 15 days in December 2022 during the winter storm. A Transportation Department investigation ended with the company agreeing to pay a $35 million fine as part of a $140 million settlement.