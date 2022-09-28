Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

‘Introvert’s worst nightmare’: Airline roasted for inflight ukelele lesson

‘I wasn’t on this flight, but I would still like a refund,’ quipped one Twitter follower

Lucy Thackray
Wednesday 28 September 2022 11:54
Comments
<p>The free inflight music lesson divided the internet</p>

The free inflight music lesson divided the internet

(Twitter/Southwest Airlines)

Southwest Airlines has divided social media after offering passengers a surprise ukelele lesson on a flight to Hawaii.

Travellers took to social media to joke about the “introvert’s worst nightmare”, provided by US music shop Guitar Center in a partnership with the airline.

The airline tweeted about the lesson, which saw each passenger left a ukelele in their plane seat and 20 minutes of instruction, saying: “We teamed up with @guitarcenter to surprise a flight full of customers flying out of Long Beach with a ukulele and a lesson.

“By the time they arrived in Honolulu they were pros.”

However, not everyone saw the promotion as a welcome surprise on a five hour, 50 minute flight.

Recommended

“I wasn’t on this flight, but I would still like a refund,” joked one Twitter follower.

“An introvert’s worst nightmare,” wrote another, quoting Southwest’s tweet.

“I am a big fan of Southwest, but this might have made me homicidal,” replied journalist Tom Nichols.

“Yeah I would have probably ended up trying to open the door in flight,” agreed @Eddie_NYC.

“How many refunds did you have to give?” asked another user.

Other followers posted gifs of passengers being hit over the head by a guitar in the film Airplane!, or a toga-wearing John Belushi smashing up a guitar in Animal House.

“Me when my noise-cancelling headphones won’t work against 200 ukuleles,” captioned one person.

The tweet has so far garnered 148 quote tweets and 164 replies from fans and critics of the stunt.

According to a press release from Guitar Center, passengers were taught how to play the song “Hello, Aloha. How are you?” by instructors specially invited onboard.

“Above the clouds, passengers onboard the Boeing 737-800 aircraft all received a Mitchell MU40 Soprano ukulele, a Road Runner carrying case and a unique lesson in the sky,” said the release.

“Best-in-class Guitar Center Lessons instructors taught passengers how easy it is to learn to play the ukulele, one of Hawaii’s happiest and most familiar instruments.”

Southwest Airlines staff on Twitter remained perky, assuring followers that the experiment was well received by those on the flight.

“Ahhh, don’t be like that, Chris! Everyone on this flight had a great time!” wrote one representative from the airline’s account.

“Don’t worry, y’all, everyone put their ukuleles away after 20 minutes since they had already mastered how to play,” the airline added in a follow-up tweet.

Others praised the creative idea, with Rohit Koratkar replying: “Why is everyone hating on this?? I absolutely love this! I would have loved this experience! @SouthwestAir is the greatest!

Onnalee Riley added: “I love this!! I wish I had been on that flight!”

“I’m flying to Hawaii this weekend and would love a ukulele,” wrote a man named Winston.

Meanwhile, another simply commented: “I would sue.”

It’s not the only time inflight music has unleashed a torrent of scathing replies from travellers.

In April a video of a group of Evangelical Christians singing loudly on an easyJet flight went viral, with social media users calling the moment “intrusive and obnoxious”.

“Y’all about to meet him if you keep singing,” reads the top most liked comment on TikTok.

Recommended

“This is a hostage situation,” wrote another horrified TikTok user.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in