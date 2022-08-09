Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Southwest flight attendant suffers back injury from hard landing

‘Firm landing’ causes fractured vertebrae for cabin crew member in jump seat

Aisha Rimi
Tuesday 09 August 2022 09:38
Comments
<p>None of the other 141 passengers and crew members on board were injured</p>

None of the other 141 passengers and crew members on board were injured

(Getty Images)

A Southwest Airlines flight attendant suffered a back injury during a hard landing last month in California, according to federal safety investigators.

The incident occured on a flight from Oakland International Airport (OAK) to Santa Ana’s John Wayne Orange County Airport (SNA) on 1 July.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said the impact of the landing was so hard that the flight attendant thought the plane had crashed.

According to their report, she felt a pain in her back and neck and was unable to move, and had to be taken to hospital where she was diagnosed with a compression fracture to a vertebrae in her upper back.

A report from the investigation into the incident was released last week by the NTSB.

Recommended

It states that: “According to the flight crew, they were flying a visual approach to runway 20R at SNA.

“They were aiming for the touchdown zone due to its short runway and trying to fly the aircraft onto the runway with minimal floating.

“However, it ended up being a firm landing. Shortly after exiting the runway, the flight crew were informed that the “B” position flight attendant seated in the aft jump seat had injured her back on landing and required medical assistance.”

The NTSB completed its investigation without saying what caused the hard landing.

The safety board also said none of the other 141 passengers and crew members on board were injured in the incident.

The NTSB, which did not travel to the accident site, has not made its documents from the investigation publicly available.

Recommended

John Wayne Airport has the shortest runway of any major airport in the US, measuring only 5,700 feet long (1,700 metres). In comparison, runways at nearby Los Angeles International Airport range between 8,900 and nearly 13,000 feet (2,700 to 3,900 metres).

The Independent has approached Southwest Airlines for comment.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in