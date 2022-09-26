Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Spain plans ‘digital nomad’ visa scheme for remote workers - and Brits are eligible

Spain will join a host of other European countries with similar schemes in place

Eleanor Sly
Monday 26 September 2022 10:49
Comments
<p>Barcelona is already popular with digital nomads from across the EU </p>

Barcelona is already popular with digital nomads from across the EU

(Getty Images)

Spain has revealed it is planning to issue “digital nomadvisas, which would give Britons and others from non-EU countries an opportunity to move and work abroad.

The visas will allow remote workers to enjoy a lower cost of living and a tax break.

They will be available to people who work remotely for companies outside Spain, and for those who get a maximum of 20 per cent of their income from Spanish firms.

As yet, the law is yet to be passed, but it is thought that the visa - which will essentially be a residency permit - will be valid for one year initially. It is also expected to be renewable for up to five years, depending on the circumstances of the applicant.

Close relatives, such as children or a spouse, will also be eligible to join the applicant.

Recommended

Anyone applying for the visa come from a country outside the European Economic Area and be able to demonstrate that they have been working remotely for a minimum of one year.

They must either have a contract of employment or, if they are freelance, show that they have had regular employment by a company outside Spain.

Applicants must also be able to show that they will earn enough to be self-sufficient and that they have an address in Spain.

It is not yet clear whether they will have to undergo a criminal record check.

For the first four years of living in Spain, workers would be taxed at 15 per cent, rather than at the standard 25 per cent base rate.

Spain is not the first European country to offer some version of a digital nomad visa. Croatia, Estonia and Iceland all have their own iterations, each with its own set of criteria.

For example, in Croatia, applicants must be earning at least €2,300 a month. Meanwhile, in Estonia they must earn €3,500, in Iceland €7,100 and in Portugal only €700.

Spain is expected to require a minimum monthly income of about €2,000.

Greece also introduced a digital nomad scheme in October 2021. It offers residency of one to three years but applicants must have a monthly income of €3,500.

In some countries, applicants must have a set amount of cash in the bank - at least €5,500 in the Czech Republic – as well as a regular minimum income. Some may also insist on applicants having private health insurance.

Recommended

Madrid, Valencia and Barcelona are already popular destinations for digital nomads, with Barcelona proving a favourite destination for startups.

It’s not just countries in Europe which are offering digital nomad visas: Indonesia, including the island of Bali, is also planning to issue a visa that would allow remote workers to live there tax-free.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in