Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Spain extends free train travel scheme into 2023

The initiative was introduced last month to help Spanish citizens with the cost of living crisis

Ella Doyle
Monday 10 October 2022 13:23
Comments
<p>The scheme offers free travel on journeys operated by state-owned Renfe </p>

The scheme offers free travel on journeys operated by state-owned Renfe

(Getty Images)

Spain has extended its recent free train travel scheme to cover all of next year, its minister has announced.

The scheme, which offers free travel on some short and medium-length rail journeys, was initially introduced on 1 September and set to last four months (until 31 December).

Various journeys run by state-owned operator Renfe can be taken for free by locals and tourists, with the Spanish government saying it is aimed to reduce the cost of living.

The country’s minister of finance, María Jesús Montero, has now announced that she will be extending the scheme until the end of 2023 at the least.

Recommended

Montero has pledged $700 million to the scheme, explaining that the introduction of selected free travel has already helped many Spanish citizens switch to public transport, in a move to reduce emissions.

She said: "We are going to convert this policy into a structural one and we will see the concrete results of public transport to reduce CO2. It is a priority policy in the coming years.”

But it’s not just Spanish citizens who can benefit from the scheme - international tourists can take advantage of free travel too. The Independent tried out the complimentary rail programme earlier this month to see how easy it was for tourists to navigate.

Tickets are available on Renfe commuter trains Cercanías and Rodalies and mid-distance regional lines (Media Distancia routes) covering journeys of less than 300km.

The measure is aimed at season ticket holders over tourists, as long-distance journeys and high-speed trains are not included.

Travellers can register online for a Mas Renfe card and show a QR code to station staff to benefit from the scheme.

Travellers on long distance journeys do have the option to claim 50 per cent off of their tickets in accordance with the scheme, and all metro, buses, and tram tickets will be cut by at least 30 per cent.

Recommended

When the scheme was announced, Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez said: “I am fully aware of the daily difficulties that most people face.

“I know that your salary is getting less and less, that it is difficult to make ends meet, and that your shopping basket is becoming more and more expensive.

“I am going to work my skin to the bone to defend the working class of this country.”

Before the new pledge, the move was expected to cost €221m (£191m), paid for by a windfall tax on banks and energy companies.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in