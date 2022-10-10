Spain extends free train travel scheme into 2023

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Spain has extended its recent free train travel scheme to cover all of next year, its minister has announced.

The scheme, which offers free travel on some short and medium-length rail journeys, was initially introduced on 1 September and set to last four months (until 31 December).

Various journeys run by state-owned operator Renfe can be taken for free by locals and tourists, with the Spanish government saying it is aimed to reduce the cost of living.

The country’s minister of finance, María Jesús Montero, has now announced that she will be extending the scheme until the end of 2023 at the least.

Montero has pledged $700 million to the scheme, explaining that the introduction of selected free travel has already helped many Spanish citizens switch to public transport, in a move to reduce emissions.

She said: "We are going to convert this policy into a structural one and we will see the concrete results of public transport to reduce CO2. It is a priority policy in the coming years.”

But it’s not just Spanish citizens who can benefit from the scheme - international tourists can take advantage of free travel too. The Independent tried out the complimentary rail programme earlier this month to see how easy it was for tourists to navigate.

Tickets are available on Renfe commuter trains Cercanías and Rodalies and mid-distance regional lines (Media Distancia routes) covering journeys of less than 300km.

The measure is aimed at season ticket holders over tourists, as long-distance journeys and high-speed trains are not included.

Travellers can register online for a Mas Renfe card and show a QR code to station staff to benefit from the scheme.

Travellers on long distance journeys do have the option to claim 50 per cent off of their tickets in accordance with the scheme, and all metro, buses, and tram tickets will be cut by at least 30 per cent.

When the scheme was announced, Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez said: “I am fully aware of the daily difficulties that most people face.

“I know that your salary is getting less and less, that it is difficult to make ends meet, and that your shopping basket is becoming more and more expensive.

“I am going to work my skin to the bone to defend the working class of this country.”

Before the new pledge, the move was expected to cost €221m (£191m), paid for by a windfall tax on banks and energy companies.