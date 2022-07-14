Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

<p>Renfe is offering some free journeys from September</p>

Renfe is offering some free journeys from September

(Getty Images)

Spain to make short train journeys free

Passengers can travel on various Renfe routes for nothing

Helen Coffey
Thursday 14 July 2022 11:19
Comments

In more good news for public transport users, Spain is making a number of short and medium-length train journeys completely free.

From 1 September, passengers travelling on various rail routes run by state-owned operator Renfe can do so for nothing.

Multi-ticket journeys on commuter lines (Cercanías and Rodalies) and regional lines of less than 300km (Media Distancia) - accounting for short and medium journeys - will be complimentary until the end of the year.

Long-distance journeys and single tickets are not included - meaning the measure is aimed at season ticket holders, rather than tourists.

“This measure encourages to the maximum the use of this type of collective public transport to guarantee the needed daily commute with a safe, reliable, comfortable, economic and sustainable means of transportation, amid the extraordinary circumstances of the steady increase of energy and fuel prices,” said the Spanish Ministry of Transport in a statement.

Recommended

Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez said the move is in response to the cost of living crisis.

“I am fully aware of the daily difficulties that most people face,” he said. “I know that your salary is getting less and less, that it is difficult to make ends meet, and that your shopping basket is becoming more and more expensive.

“I am going to work my skin to the bone to defend the working class of this country.”

The Spanish government has also lowered fares on state-owned public transport by 50 per cent.

It follows the news that Deutsche Bahn (DB), which runs most trains in Germany, has launched a ticket costing €9 (£7.70) that gives a full month of travel in June, July or August. The average cost per day is just 25p.

“Regional Express” trains – which typically link towns and cities on runs of 50-100 miles – are covered. So are all local services, including S-Bahn and U-Bahn metro trains, as well as trams and buses.

Recommended

There is no limit to the number of tickets and no restrictions on journeys – except that Intercity expresses classed as IC, ICE and EuroCity are not included. Even so, any two stations within Germany can be connected with the deal.

The move, which is being supported by the German government, is aimed at luring local travellers back to the railway – but it is equally open to international visitors.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in