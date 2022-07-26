British tourists visiting Spain may be required to prove that they have money totalling at least £85 for every day of their holiday due to Brexit.

The move comes along with a host of new rules introduced after the UK left the European Union. These include British tourists being required to produce a range of documents when entering EU countries.

Spanish border control staff are able to request proof that tourists have access to €100 per day during their stay, have a minimum of €900 (£766.94) money available in total, have an onward ticket and have accommodation booked.

According to Spanish guidelines, the funds could be in the form of cash, traveller’s cheques, in payment letters or on bank cards. If tourists can’t prove they have enough money to support themselves financially, they could be denied entry.

Changes to the rules have been made as the UK is now no longer a member of the EU and therefore now falls under the category of “third country”.

Angry Brits took to social media to share their views on the new rules. One person wrote on Twitter: “If I could afford to spend £85 a day, I’d be going somewhere better than Spain.”

The UK Foreign Office explains the rules in the following statement: “At Spanish border control, you may need to show a return or onward ticket; show you have enough money for your stay; show proof of accommodation for your stay, for example, a hotel booking confirmation, proof of address if visiting your own property (eg second home), or an invitation from your host or proof of their address if staying with a third party, friends or family.”

Meanwhile, the Spanish Ministry del Interior said: “Foreigners from third countries must prove if required to do so by the officials in charge of controlling the entry of people into Spanish territory, that they have economic resources for entering the country, through cash, traveller’s cheques, payment letters, or credit cards, which must also be proven to have sufficient funds available on them.”

The rules are outlined in full on the Spanish ministry’s website here.

“Currently, the minimum amount to be credited is €100 per person per day, with a minimum of €900 or its legal equivalent in foreign currency,” the website says. It also states that the rule has been in effect since 1 January 2022.

The new rule may come as a surprise to many because border guards are not required to check all arrivals, although tourists must still meet the requirements to enter Spain.

The Spanish Ministry del Interior continued, saying that arrivals must “reach an amount that represents in euros 10 per cent of the minimum gross interprofessional salary or its legal equivalent in foreign currency multiplied by the number of days they intend to stay in Spain.”

Since Brexit, UK citizens travelling to EU countries are also required to have their passports stamped at border gates when they are entering and leaving countries in the EU. They may only spend 90 days or fewer per 180 days in Schengen countries.

The same €100 per-day requirement also applies to anyone who applies for a Schengen visa from Spain.

In Belgium, Schengen visa applicants must prove they have €95 a day if they are staying in a hotel, while they must have a minimum of €45 if they are staying in cheaper accommodation.