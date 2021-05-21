Spain opens up to British holidaymakers from Monday – but stays on amber list

As controversy continues in the UK about travel to “amber list” nations, the Spanish government has confirmed that British holidaymakers will be admitted from Monday 24 May.

Pedro Sánchez, the prime minister, said: “From May 24 Spain will be more than delighted to receive British tourists back into our country without health controls.”

An announcement from Madrid in the official state gazette said the UK would be added to the list of countries that are exempt from the “essential travel only” rule currently in force for non-EU nations.

The UK will join Australia, New Zealand, Israel, Singapore, Thailand and other “low-risk” countries on the list.

At present only British citizens with residential status are admitted, along with “those who can demonstrate through documentary evidence an essential need to enter Spain”.

Spain remains on the UK’s amber list, with quarantine necessary for anyone returning. While the ban on international leisure travel from the UK was lifted last Monday, ministers have said British people should not go to amber or red list nations.

In addition the Foreign Office warns against travel to anywhere in Spain except the Canary Islands.

The announcement is ahead of European Union-coordinated moves to ease restrictions. A week ago Portugal, the only EU country on the UK’s quarantine-free “green list” opened to British holidaymakers.

The previous requirement for arrivals from the UK to Spain to have a negative Covid test result has been dropped.