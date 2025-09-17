Spain removes over 50,000 illegal tourist flats from rental platforms

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thousands of illegal tourist flats in Spain will be converted into permanent housing after failing to comply with regulations.

According to the Spanish government, 53,000 properties that breached the national Single Register of Tourist and Seasonal Accommodations will now become rentals for residents.

“We will demand that platforms remove 53,000 tourist flats for failing to comply with regulations. So that they can become permanent rentals for young people and families in this country", prime minister Pedro Sánchez wrote in an X post on Sunday (14 September).

Running since 1 July 2025, the single rental registry is a nationwide system created to identify and verify all properties intended for temporary rentals in Spain.

If a property is not on the register, it cannot legally be advertised online.

Accommodation platforms, such as Airbnb and Booking.com, have been asked to remove adverts for rule-breaking properties by the Spanish housing ministry.

Rental platform Airbnb said in a statement: “This is a new chapter for Airbnb in Spain, defined by a proactive commitment to collaboration, quality and a long-term vision of sustainable growth that benefits everyone,” reported Euronews.

Airbnb and the Spanish Ministry of Housing reportedly found that less than 10 per cent of the revoked national registrations are still associated with active listings that will be “deregistered immediately”.

The company added that 70,000 additional listings in Spain now display an official registration number, said Euronews.

Of the withdrawn tourist flats, 16,740 were discovered in Andalusia, 8,698 in the Canary Islands and 7,499 in the Valencian Community.

As for Spanish cities, Seville saw 2,289 cancelled registrations, Marbella 1,802, Barcelona 1,564 and 1,471 in Malaga.

In June, a Spanish court upheld an order for Airbnb to block nearly 66,000 rental listings across the country, rejecting an appeal from the online platform.

The Consumer Rights Ministry had previously flagged the listings for violations, issuing an order last month for Airbnb to remove 65,935 properties.

Of these, 5,800 were identified for immediate takedown.

