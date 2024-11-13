Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Dozens of flights have been delayed and disrupted after a powerful storm bringing strong winds and heavy rain has barrelled over popular tourist destination Costa del Sol in Spain.

Thousands of residents have been evacuated along the Guadalhorce River west of Malaga due to a high risk of flooding, while hospitals have already been overwhelmed with water as medics have been pictured wading through water in ward corridors.

Spanish airport authorities have asked that those flying out of Malaga’s airport and El Prat Airport in Barcelona to check with their airline before they travel for flight updates.

All train services have been halted in Malaga, while the city’s train station was evacuated due to flooding, national rail infrastructure operator Adif has said.

The travel disruption in Malaga comes two weeks after the city and other areas of Eastern Spain, namely Valencia were hit with devastating flash flooding due to torrential rainstorms, the worst flooding disaster the area has experienced in decades.

In the aftermath of the floods, cars have been piled on the street surrounded by a sea of debris from damaged buildings and structures.

More than 200 people have lost their lives after the flooding swept through streets, turning walkways into rivers and trapping people in their homes and on the roofs of cars.

It is the worst flood-related catastrophe Spain has witnessed since at least 1996 when 87 people died and 180 were injured in a flash flood near Biescas in the Pyrenees.

In the aftermath of the torrential rain, rescue teams intensified their search for hundreds of missing people in Valencia, who were struck by the record-breaking flash floods.

Here is the latest on the situation in Spain and what you need to know about travel.

Will my flight to Malaga airport be cancelled after the latest flooding?

open image in gallery A car circulates partially submerged in water near to El Perchel quarter on 13 November in Malaga ( Getty Images )

Out of the 296 commercial flights that were scheduled at Malaga-Costa Del Sol airport on Wednesday, only one has been cancelled as of 2pm local time, and around five had been diverted, Spain’s airport group, Aena, said.

Aena is asking that anyone flying from Malaga-Costa Del Sol airport and Barcelona’s El Prat Airport on Wednesday to check the status of their flight with their airline, as heavy rain and adverse weather were affecting approaches to both airlines.

Flights arriving at Malaga’s airport on Wednesday were landing on time, apart from a few diversions, but around 10.30am local time arrivals became consistently delayed and carried on like this until mid-afternoon when things looked like they improved, however there are still a few disruptions and diversions occurring, data from FlightRadar shows.

A similar pattern occurred for the flights leaving Malaga, which saw the itinerary become disrupted by delays and, according to the data, at least six flights have been cancelled that were due to take off late afternoon into the evening.

At Barcelona’s El Prat airport, there appears to be minimal disruption to arrivals on Wednesday, however, the majority of flights departing had been delayed, with at least one cancellation.

All train services in Malaga province have been halted, including the high speed train between Madrid and Malaga, while Malaga’s train station was evacuated due to flooding, national rail infrastructure operator Adif has said.

What are my rights if my flight has been cancelled?

open image in gallery Malaga has been impacted by flooding, weeks after its first round of bad weather ( EPA )

Simon Calder, travel correspondent at The Independent, says: “Whatever the cause of a cancellation, and regardless of the amount of notice that is given, you can insist upon replacement transport: the airline must get you to your destination as soon as possible if that is what you want.”

“The UK Civil Aviation Authority says that means if a flight is available on the original day of travel, the passenger must be booked on it – even if it is on a rival carrier.”

However, cash compensation may not be available, as the airlines may claim the extreme weather means that “meteorological conditions incompatible with the operation of the flight concerned”, which means that the cancellation was not the airline’s fault.

Where in Spain has flooded?

open image in gallery A view of mud and debris in La Torre neighborhood in Valencia ( REUTERS )

This week, around 3,000 people living along the Guadalhorce River in the Malaga province have been evacuated while flooding impacted the region.

The Costa del Sol, including popular tourist destinations like Marbella, Estepona, and Vélez, is bearing the brunt of the extreme weather.

Torrential rain, which has amounted to a year’s worth in just eight hours in one region, hit cities such as Valencia and Malaga two weeks ago, causing serious flash flooding.

Over 200 people have died, and search and rescue teams are still trying to locate many who are unaccounted for.

Thousands of people faced power and water cuts and shortages of essentials last week, especially in the eastern region which was the worst affected.

Flooding then hit Barcelona due to intense downfalls battering the region. Footage shows cars submerged and rainwater overwhelming towns in the region.

Government travel advice

As of 13 November, the UK’s Foreign Office (FCDO) travel advice said that journeys may be affected due to severe weather and flooding affecting many areas of southern and eastern Spain, particularly in the Valencia region and Castilla La Mancha.

The FCDO advises checking the latest weather warnings from Spain’s meteorological office before travelling and following the instructions from local authorities.

In terms of the Foreign Office’s general advice about travelling to a destination that has been impacted by flooding, they warn that the flood waters can cause devastation and loss of life. After a flood, they also warn that there is an increased risk of water-borne diseases and transport infrastructure can be severely impacted.

The European Meteorological Services advises to travel only if a journey is essential in coastal Barcelona.

“Extreme or catastrophic damages to people and properties may occur, especially to those vulnerable or in exposed areas,” they wrote.

Is there more rain on the way?

open image in gallery The red warnings extend over Sun and Guadalhorce, Malaga, Axarquia, Malaga and Tarragona’s southern coast ( AEMET )

On Wednesday, Spain’s meteorological office Aemet warned of very heavy to torrential rain and showers that are due to hit Malaga, Granada, north of Castellón and south of Tarragona; and from the evening also the coast of Valencia.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there are extreme risk red weather warnings in place across the country in eastern Tarragona and southern Malaga provinces.

The warning says Tarragona’s southern coast can expect to receive as much as 7.1 inches of rain within 12 hours, which could cause rivers to overflow and generate flash floods.

The red warnings extend over: Sun and Guadalhorce, Malaga, Axarquia, Malaga and Tarragona’s southern coast.

Images from Malaga showed tornado-like events ripping through the sky and flooding engulfing roads and walkways.

Antonio Sanz, a minister from the regional government, said: “We have not evacuated entire towns, but rather specific areas linked to the riverbank. This decision has been communicated to the government of Spain in order to receive collaboration from the state security forces and bodies.”

Can I cancel my holiday and get a refund?

As the Foreign Office has not warned against non-essential travel to Spain, there will be no special circumstances in place to be able to cancel a trip for a full refund.

The conditions for cancelling your trip will be dependent on your holiday provider, so it’s best to contact them if you’re looking to postpone.

There is no obligation for companies to refund bookings if you want to cancel, and you will not be able to claim travel insurance due to safety concerns unless the Foreign Office advice changes.

In terms of travel insurance, some policies include natural disaster cover for an event that prevents you from reaching your holiday destination. Check your insurance policies and speak to your insurer to see where you stand.

For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast