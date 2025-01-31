Teacher who became symbol of Spain’s overtourism wins eviction battle – for now

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A teacher who has become a symbol of Spain’s housing crisis has won a temporary stay of eviction from his rented Barcelona apartment.

The stay came thanks to protests by residents against overtourism in the country’s second city.

Josep Torrent, 49, who has lived in the same apartment for more than two decades, was among tenants who were told their rental contracts would not be renewed after private investors Lioness Investments acquired the Art Nouveau Casa Orsola building in 2020.

His case illustrates the rental and housing crisis affecting Barcelona and wider Spain, an increasingly serious problem for the socialist-led government of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and his fragile minority government.

Spain is struggling to balance its dependence on tourism with citizens’ concerns over unaffordably high rents due to gentrification and landlords seeking more lucrative tourist rentals, especially in urban and coastal areas.

There is also a historic under-supply of housing, with just 90,000 new houses and apartments built a year amid a surge in migration and record levels of tourism adding to locals starting their own households.

Torrent’s eviction was postponed until Feb. 4 after hundreds of protesters ringed the building bearing a banner reading: “They will not evict us. Defend Casa Orsola.”

Demonstrators march shouting slogans against the Formula 1 Barcelona Fan Festival in downtown Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, June 19, 2024, during residents protest against mass tourism ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Earlier in the week, he told El Pais newspaper he had continued to pay his rent every month “even when the landlord didn’t want to collect.”

“Investors buy, expel (tenants) and get rich, they have tax cuts, they do not build or create jobs, they create wealth for themselves and distribute misery,” he told el Pais.

Lioness Investments told Reuters it was not an investment fund but a limited partnership.

In a statement, it added that landlords face legal insecurity, aggravated by slow legal proceedings, which makes it easier for tenants to refuse to leave their homes when their contracts expire.

Mayte Jove, an 80-year-old local resident, said that tourist apartments were crowding out locals. “It’s not possible for young people who are studying or have finished university to move out of their parents’ homes,” she said.